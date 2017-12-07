KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.80

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT334.80 per US dollar at the trades volume USD50,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT395.05 per euro at the trades volume EUR400 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.6539 per ruble at the trades volume RUR51,600 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT334.85 per dollar (KZT+1.42), the total volume of trades - USD107,000 th. (USD-37,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.2895 % per annum at the trades volume of USD173,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.4156 % per annum at the trades volume of USD403,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.