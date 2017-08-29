KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.84

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on September 4 (Labor Day) in the US and on August 30 (Constitution Day) and September 1 (first day of Eid al-Adha) in Kazakhstan.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT334.84 per US dollar at the trades volume USD144,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT401.28 per euro at the trades volume EUR600 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7168 per ruble at the trades volume RUR127,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT50.5950 per yuan at the trades volume CNY200 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT334.70 per dollar (+1.26); the total volume of trades - USD237,100 th. (+113,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.4826 % per annum at the trades volume of USD283,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.