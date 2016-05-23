KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 336.34

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT336.34 per US dollar at the trades volume USD77,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 (USDKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up KZT344.83 per US dollar with no bid available;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0411 per ruble at the trades volume RUR57,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT336.37 per dollar (KZT+1.36); the total volume of trades - USD159,600 th. (USD-9,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +13.0524 % per annum at the trades volume of USD194,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.9017 % per annum at the trades volume of USD51,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

27 banks participated in the trades.