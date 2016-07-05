KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.07

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT337.07 per US dollar at the trades volume USD70,400 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT337.03 per US dollar at the trades volume USD1,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2699 per ruble at the trades volume RUR64,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT337.07 per dollar (KZT-0.32); the total volume of trades - USD94,900 th. (USD+26,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +13.8943 % per annum at the trades volume of USD378,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +13.1509 % per annum at the trades volume of USD58,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.