KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 337.43,

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT337.43 per US dollar at the trades volume USD26,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) made USD1.1400 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0971 per ruble at the trades volume RUR79,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT337.14 per dollar (-0.85); the total volume of trades - USD79,250 th. (-67,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1400 (14.89 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD173,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.2600 (14.08 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD42,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

21 banks participated in the trades.