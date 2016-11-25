KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.16

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.16 per US dollar at the trades volume USD84,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT358.96 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2459 per ruble at the trades volume RUR99,600 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT337.86 per dollar (KZT+2.17); the total volume of trades – USD113,950 th. (USD+48,250 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +13.4546 % per annum at the trades volume of USD430,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.3614 % per annum at the trades volume of USD92,000th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.