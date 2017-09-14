KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.40

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.40 per US dollar at the trades volume USD59,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.8409 per ruble at the trades volume RUR636,000 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOМ) made up KZT5.8400 per ruble at the trades volume RUR572,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (CNYKZT_SPT) made up KZT51.5600 per yuan at the trades volume CNY100 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.08 per dollar (KZT-1.92); the total volume of trades - USD105,000 th. (USD-49,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.1108 % per annum at the trades volume of USD79,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.2283 % per annum at the trades volume of USD278,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.