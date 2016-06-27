KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.71

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.71 per US dollar at the trades volume USD37,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.1995 per ruble at the trades volume RUR33,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT339.10 per dollar (KZT-0.59); the total volume of trades – USD90,950 th. (USD-139,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +13.0809 % per annum at the trades volume of USD202,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +13.3762 % per annum at the trades volume of USD105,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.