KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.76

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.76 per US dollar at the trades volume USD36,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT377.00 per euro at the trades volume EUR50 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2942 per ruble at the trades volume RUR43,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and Day sessions made up KZT338.51 per dollar (KZT+0.80); the total volume of trades - USD55,400 th. (USD-25,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.4233 % per annum at the trades volume of USD115,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.0442 % per annum at the trades volume of USD60,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.