KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.90

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.90 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD52,950 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT338.40 per US dollar at the trades volume USD300 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT377.75 per euro at the trades volume EUR50 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2557 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR32,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.96 per dollar (KZT-0.44); the total volume of

trades - USD82,650 th. (USD+2,250 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.4419 % per annum at the trades volume of USD185,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.4525 % per annum at the trades volume of USD48,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.