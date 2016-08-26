EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:58, 26 August 2016 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.92

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on 
    Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge   (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT338.92 per US dollar at the trades volume 
  USD35,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at   the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at   the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were   made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge   (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2437 per ruble at the trades volume 
  RUR76,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.73 per dollar (KZT-0.77); the total volume of 
trades – USD65,600 th. (USD-4,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +12.9044 % per   annum at the trades volume of USD156,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.9448 % per   annum at the trades volume of USD29,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the   session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

29 banks participated in the trades.
    Tags:
    KASE News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!