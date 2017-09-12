KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 339.19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT339.19 per US dollar at the trades volume USD105,150 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT406.50 per euro at the trades volume EUR50 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.9252 per ruble at the trades volume RUR757,000 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOМ) made up KZT5.9260 per ruble at the trades volume RUR572,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.9350 per yuan at the trades volume CNY400 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT338.67 per dollar (KZT+2.18); the total volume of trades - USD170,050 th. (USD+6,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.2202 % per annum at the trades volume of USD119,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.2499% per annum at the trades volume of USD195,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.