KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 339.38

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 24 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT339.38 per US dollar at the trades volume USD35,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT396.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR400 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3990 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB2,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.8000 per yuan; the trades volume - CNY200 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT339.50 per dollar (KZT-0.77), the total volume of trades - USD62,100 th. (USD-166,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3936 per ruble (KZT+0.0236), the total volume of trading was RUB7,000 th. (RUB+2,000,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up +11.0000 % APR; the ask made up +5.9571 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7,9670 % per annum at the trades volume of USD193,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.