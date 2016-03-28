KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.01

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on March 28 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT340.01 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD124,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0213 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR33,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT340.15 per dollar (-3.68); the total volume of trades - USD188,500 th. (+34,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1200 at the trades volume of USD230,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

25 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.