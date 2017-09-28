KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.58

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to holidays from October 1 to 8 in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT340.58 per US dollar at the trades volume USD222,200 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT340.65 per US dollar at the trades volume USD11,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT400.10 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.8418 per ruble at the trades volume RUR1,307,000 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOМ) made up KZT5.8338 per ruble at the trades volume RUR2,304,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT340.43 per dollar (KZT+0.52); the total volume of trades - USD320,150 th. (USD+161,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.6490 % per annum at the trades volume of USD98,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.2969% per annum at the trades volume of USD257,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.