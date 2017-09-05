KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 340.99

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT340.99 per US dollar at the trades volume USD107,850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT406.15 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.8990 per ruble at the trades volume RUR30,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.1000 per yuan at the trades volume CNY500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT340.58 per dollar (+2.36); the total volume of trades - USD268,100 th. (+167,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.7686 % per annum at the trades volume of USD173,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.7085 % per annum at the trades volume of USD212,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.