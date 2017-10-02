KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.22

ASTANA. KAZIFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TОМ and CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to holidays from October 1 to 8 in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT341.22 per US dollar at the trades volume USD34,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.9190 per ruble at the trades volume RUR20,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT341.24 per dollar (KZT+0.05); the total volume of trades - USD59,650 th. (USD-77,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.2996 % per annum at the trades volume of USD74,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.2685 % per annum at the trades volume of USD284,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.