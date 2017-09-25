KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.33

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT341.33 per US dollar at the trades volume USD63,050 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.9265 per ruble at the trades volume RUR862,000 th.;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOМ) made up KZT5.9260 per ruble at the trades volume RUR572,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT341.27 per dollar (KZT+1.16); the total volume of trades - USD117,950 th. (USD-400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.2600 % per annum at the trades volume of USD47,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.2516 % per annum at the trades volume of USD285,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.