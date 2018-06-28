KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.45

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 25 banks participated on trade.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT341.45 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD95,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4025 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR37,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average of US dollar as a result of morning and day session made up KZT341.31 per dollar (KZT+0.87), at the trade volume of

USD149,050 th.;(USD-1700 th.)

Weighted average of Russian ruble as a result of morning and day session made up KZT5.4025 per ruble (KZT+0.0102), at the trade volume of

RUB37,000 th.; (RUB+14,500 th.)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.6133 % per annum at the trades volume USD88,300

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.6387 % per annum at the trades volume USD428,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 и RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.