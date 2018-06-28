KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 341.45
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT341.45 per US dollar at the trades volume
USD95,500 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4025 per ruble at the trades volume
RUR37,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average of US dollar as a result of morning and day session made up KZT341.31 per dollar (KZT+0.87), at the trade volume of
USD149,050 th.;(USD-1700 th.)
Weighted average of Russian ruble as a result of morning and day session made up KZT5.4025 per ruble (KZT+0.0102), at the trade volume of
RUB37,000 th.; (RUB+14,500 th.)
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.6133 % per annum at the trades volume USD88,300
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.6387 % per annum at the trades volume USD428,500 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
- on RUBKZT_0_001 и RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.