KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.03

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TОМ and USDKZT_0_001 was held due to the holiday on 4th July in the United States (Independence Day). 24 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT343.03 per US dollar, at the trading volume of USD85,000 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4262 per ruble, at the trade volume of RUB20,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlementsT+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.3771 per yuan, at the trading volume of CNY850 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on morning and day session made up KZT343.00 per dollar (+1.38), total trading volume USD164,950th,(USD+70,250 th,).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on morning and day session made up KZT5.4258 per ruble (KZT+0.0032), total trading volume RUB21,000 th. (RUB-13,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.3418 % per annum at the trades volume of USD791,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.