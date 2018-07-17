KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.23

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 24 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.23 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD81,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5045 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR53,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.2900 per yuan at the trade volume of

CNY2,000 th.,

- on Chinese yuan with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.06 per dollar (KZT+0.57), the total volume of trades - USD121,150th., (USD+13,300th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.5044 per ruble (KZT+0.0172), the total volume of trades - RUB55,000 th.,

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.9589 % per annum at the trades volume of USD70,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.9960 % per annum at the trades volume of USD125,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.