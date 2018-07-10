KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.32

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).22 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.32 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD69,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT403.50 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.,;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5078 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR21,100 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.25 per dollar (KZT-0.23), the total volume of trades - USD112,700 th., (USD+19,900 th.).

The weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.5078 per ruble ( KZT+0.0386), the total volume of trades- RUB21,100 th.,(RUB-16,900 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.5654 % per annum at the trades volume of USD153,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.8226 % per annum at the trades volume of USD160,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.