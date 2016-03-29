KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.34

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.34 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD33,050 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT384.19 per euro at the trades volume EUR800 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0098 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR25,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT341.51 per dollar (+1.36); the total volume of trades - USD119,000 th. (-69,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1200 (12.60 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD250,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.