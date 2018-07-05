KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.44

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.44 per US dollar at the trades volume USD103,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT401.72 per euro, the trades volume - EUR250 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4332 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB12,700 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.6633 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY150 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT343.38 per dollar (KZT(+0.31), the total volume of trades - USD206,000 th. (USD+114,900 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4318 per ruble (KZT+0.0030), the total volume of trading was RUB22,700 th. (RUB-12,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.8391 % per annum at the trades volume of USD285,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.9016 % per annum at the trades volume of USD491,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.