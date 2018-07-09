KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.58

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 21 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT343.58 per dollar at the trade volume

USD66,850 th.,

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4700 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR35,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.8100 per yuan at the trade volume

CNY100 th.,;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.48 per dollar (KZT+0.10), the total volume of trades - USD92,800 th., (USD-113,200 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4692 per ruble (KZT+0.0374), the total volume of trades- RUB38,000 th.,(RUB+15,300 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.2464 % per annum at the trades volume of USD15,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1872 % per annum at the trades volume of USD47,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.