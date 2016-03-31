KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.65, RUBKZT_TOD =5.0655

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.65 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD57,450 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0655 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR56,600 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.62 per dollar (+0.56); the total volume of trades - USD94,700 th. (+5,350 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1000 (10.72 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD313,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.