KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.79

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD47,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT387.85 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT305.00 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3805 per ruble at the trades volume RUR41,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.73 per dollar (KZT+0.34); the total volume of trades - USD87,450 th. (USD-35,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +11.9218 % per annum at the trades volume of USD197,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +12.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD110,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.