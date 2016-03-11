KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.90

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day FX trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

The spot-market trading results:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT343.90 per US dollar at the trades volume USD70,900 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 settlements (USDKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT343.80 per US dollar, the ask – KZT344.20 per US dollar;

- on US dollar with T+2 settlements no deals were made; at the session lose quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.8794 per ruble at the trades volume RUR64,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT343.92 per dollar (-0.27); the total volume of

trades – USD110,600 th. (-236,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.3200 (11.22 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD223,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.