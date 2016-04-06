KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 344.46

ALMATY. The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT344.46 per US dollar at the trades volume USD61,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT392.03 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0318 per ruble at the trades volume RUR25,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and Day sessions made up KZT344.54 per dollar (-0.98); the total volume of trades – USD74,200 th. (+8,950 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1200 (12.40 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD270,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask was KZT+0.2200;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.