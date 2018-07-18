KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 344.82

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 22 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT344.82 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD84,950 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT401.20 per euro at the trade volume of EUR400 th.,

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4900 per ruble at the trades volume

RUB45,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT344.58 per dollar (KZT+1.52), the total volume of trades - USD136,300 th., (USD+15,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4900 per ruble (KZT-0.0144), the total volume of trades - RUB45,000 th., (RUB-10,000 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.9400 % per annum at the trades volume of USD50,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8,9166 % per annum at the trades volume of USD239,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.