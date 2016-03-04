KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.20

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, USDKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on March 8 in the Republic of Kazakhstan (International Women's Day), the move of the day-off from Saturday, March 5, to Monday, March 7, and the holidays from March 5 to 8 in Russia.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT345.20 per US dollar at the trades volume USD46,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in the tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7310 per ruble at the trades volume RUR10,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT345.22 per dollar (-0.43); the total volume of trades - USD96,500 th. (-1,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average rate made KZT+0.7100 at the trades volume of USD220,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.