KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 347.14

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 23 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT347.14 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD65,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT404.20 per euro at the trading volume of EUR350 th.,

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5305 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR15,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT347.06 per dollar (KZT+0.91), the total volume of trades - USD138,050 th.,(USD+40,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.5261 per ruble (KZT+0.0181), the total volume of trades - RUB20,000 th.,(RUB-110,000 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.4786 % per annum at the trades volume of USD92,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.7244 % per annum at the trades volume of USD111,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.