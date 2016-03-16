KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 347.69

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT347.69 per US dollar at the trades volume USD113,800 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) made up USD1.1100 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.9019 per ruble at the trades volume RUR40,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT346.61 per dollar (+3.38); the total volume of trades – USD180,700 th. (+8,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1300 at the trades volume of USD256,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

14 banks participated in the trades.