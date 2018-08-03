KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 349.72

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 23 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT349.72 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD75,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5260 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR25,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT50.7400 per yuan at the trading volume of

CNY500 th .,

- on Chinese yuan with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT349.76 per dollar (KZT+0.08), the total volume of

trades - USD146,800 th., (USD-18,450 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.5260 per ruble (KZT-0.0247), the total volume

of trades - RUB25,000 th., (RUB-48,000 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD45,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.0482 % per annum at the trades volume of USD191,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.