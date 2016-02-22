EN
    16:30, 22 February 2016 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 351.63, USDKZT_0_001 = +0.1500 (15.32 % APR)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Due to the holiday on February 22 in the Russian Federation no trading in RUBKZT_TOD instrument was held on KASE today.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT351.63 per US dollar at the trades volume USD79,400 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements     Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT351.77 per dollar (-3.68); the total volume of trades – USD210,450 th. (+42,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1500 (15.32 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD264,700 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    23 banks participated in the trades.

