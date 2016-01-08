KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 351.90

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holidays from January 1 to 10, 2016 in the Russian Federation.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT351.90 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD67,100 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT382.75 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT351.88 per dollar (+6.87); the total volume of trades - USD114,500 th. (+16,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+2.0400 (70.67 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD732,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.