EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:46, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 351.90

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument RUBKZT_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holidays from January 1 to 10, 2016 in the Russian Federation.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT351.90 per US dollar at the trades volume
    USD67,100 th.;

    - on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT382.75 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

    - on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT351.88 per dollar (+6.87); the total volume of trades - USD114,500 th. (+16,800 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+2.0400 (70.67 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD732,000 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    23 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.

    Tags:
    Economy KASE News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!