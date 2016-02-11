KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 360.30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on February 15 in the US (George Washington's' Birthday).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT360.30 per US dollar at the trades volume USD45,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0 and T+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.5593 per ruble at the trades volume RUR95,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT360.31 per dollar (-1.92); the total volume of trades - USD78,200 th. (+22,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1500 (15.01 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD411,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.