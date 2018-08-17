KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 360.42

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 25 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT360.42 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD119,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT410.25 per euro at the trading volume of EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3850 per ruble at the trades volume

RUB31,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlement T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.3000 per yuan at the trading volume of

CNY50 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT360.12 per dollar (KZT-0.75), the total volume of trades - USD172,550 th., (USD+36,000 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3850 per ruble (KZT-0.0125), the total volume of trades - RUB31,500 th., (RUB-42,500 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.4908 % per annum at the trades volume of USD109,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.4799 % per annum at the trades volume of USD236.200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.