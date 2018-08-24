KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 360.56

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trades in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, RUBKZT_TOM, CNYKZT_TOM, USDKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_001, RUBKZT_0_001 were not held today at KASE due to the August 30 celebration in Kazakhstan (Constitution Day) and the transfer of the day off from Saturday, August 25, to Friday, August 31. 24 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT360.56 per US dollar at the trades volume USD75,60 th.;

- on US dollar with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlement Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT417.50 per euro at the trading volume of EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3165 per ruble at the trades volume RUB56,100th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlement T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT360.55 per dollar (KZT-1.08), the total volume of trades - USD151,650 th., (USD-91,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3165 per ruble (KZT+0.0049), the total volume of trades - RUB56,100 th., (RUB-22,900 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +10.1551 % per annum at the trades volume of USD459,800th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.