KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 360.87

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 22 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT360.87 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD60,300 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3786 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR32,400 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlement T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.7200 per yuan at the trading volume of

CNY100 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT360.71 per dollar (KZT+0.59), the total volume of trades - USD89,650 th., (USD-82,900 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3786 per ruble (KZT-0.0064), the total volume of trades - RUB32,400 th., (RUB+900 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.2974 % per annum at the trades volume of USD126,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6144 % per annum at the trades volume of USD195,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.