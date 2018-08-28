KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 361.35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trades in the instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 were not held on KASE today due to the September 3 holiday in the USA (Labor Day). 22 banks participated in trades.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT361.35 per US dollar at the trades volume USD48,000 th.

- on US dollar with settlement Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3673 per ruble at the trading volume of RUB16,000 th.

- on Russian ruble with settlement T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlement T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT53.0700 per yuan at the trading volume of CNY50 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT361.31 per dollar (KZT+0.12), the total volume of trades - USD65,750 th., (USD-60,550 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3657 per ruble (KZT-0.0001), the total volume of trades - RUB21,000 th., (RUB-20,500 th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +10.8078 % per annum at the trades volume of USD431,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.