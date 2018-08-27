KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 361.42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 24 banks participated in trades.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT361.42 per US dollar at the trades volume USD81,050 th.;

- on US dollar with settlement Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT359.00 per dollar with no ask available;

- on US dollar with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average EURO rate with settlement Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT419.94 per euro at the trading volume of EUR250th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3669 per ruble at the trades volume RUR31,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT361.19 per dollar (KZT+1.55), the total volume of trades - USD126,300th., (USD+74,200th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3658 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB41,500 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +10.5979 % per annum at the trades volume of USD401,000th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +10.0816 % per annum at the trades volume of USD126,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.