KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 363.32

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TОМ and USDKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on September 3 in the U.S. (Labour Day). 24 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT363.32 per US dollar at the trades volume USD83,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT424.55 per euro, the trades volume - EUR2,000 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3493 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB18,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT53.3000 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY300 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT363.43 per dollar (KZT+2.12), the total volume of trades - USD158,400 th. (USD+92,650 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3590 per ruble (KZT-0.0067), the total volume of trading was RUB33,000 th. (RUB+12,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +14.0469 % per annum at the trades volume of USD429,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.