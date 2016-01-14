KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 363.71

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held due to the holiday on January 18 in the US (Martin Luther King Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT363.71 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD25,350 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 settlements no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT396.70 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0 and T+1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7500 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR17,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT365.23 per dollar (+0.34); the total volume of

trades – USD66,850 th. (-2,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.5100 (50.71 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD789,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

21 banks participated in the trades.