KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 368.43

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on February 15 in the US (George Washington's' Birthday).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT368.43 per US dollar at the trades volume USD70,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT417.40 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6643 per ruble at the trades volume RUR100,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT368.17 per dollar (+7.86); the total volume of trades - USD297,850 th. (+219,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average rate made up KZT+0.5700 at the trades volume of USD367,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.