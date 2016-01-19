KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 375.14, RUBKZT_TOD = 4.7761

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT375.14 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD87,250 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7761 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR35,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT377.70 per dollar (+3.39); the total volume of trades - USD211,500 th. (+75,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.4200 (40.28 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD814,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.