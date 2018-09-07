KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 375.56

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 25 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT375.56 per US dollar at the trades volume USD107,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT437.45 per euro at the trading volume of EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4299 per ruble at the trades volume RUB52,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.8989 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY450 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT375.62 per dollar (KZT+3.39), the total volume of trades - USD499,200 th. (USD+191,300 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4299 per ruble (KZT-0.0337), the total volume of trades - RUB52,000 th. (RUB+16,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +10.9633 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 411,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +11.1600 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 25,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.