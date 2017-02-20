KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 319.16

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was not held on KASE today due to the holiday on February 20 in the US (George Washington's Birthday).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT319.16 per US dollar at the trades volume USD66,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4954 per ruble at the trades volume RUR67,000 th.

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT46.5800 per yuan at the trades volume CNY500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT319.19 per dollar (KZT+0.58); the total volume of trades - USD83,300 th. (USD-36,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up +6.0000 % APR with no bid available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.