KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 319.71

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, USDKZT_1_002, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 were not traded today on KASE due to the holidays on July 4 in the US (Independence Day), on July 6 in Kazakhstan (Capital Day) and the move of the day-off from Saturday, July 1, to Friday, July 7.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.71 per US dollar at the trades volume USD117,700 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOМ) no deals were made; at the session close quotes the bid made up KZT367.25 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4500 per ruble; the ask - KZT5.5000 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT320.00 per dollar (KZT-2.27); the total volume of trades - USD150,200 th. (USD+15,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

22 banks participated in the trades.