KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 322.01

ASTANA. KAZIFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE due to the holiday of March 8th (International Women's Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, March 3, to Friday, March 9.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT322.01 per US dollar at the trades volume USD6,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1, Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT322.20 per dollar (KZT-0.19), the total volume of trades - USD14,100 th. (USD-172,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

16 banks participated in the trades.